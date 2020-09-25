Mounties investigating attempted abduction in Saint-Leonard

The RCMP is investigating after a man tried to lure two young children into his vehicle in Saint-Leonard.

Police say it happened at the children's home on Chemin de la Montagne on Wednesday.

Mounties say the man fled the scene in a car when he was approached by an adult.

Despite searching the area, police were unable to locate the man or the vehicle.

The man is described as being tall with a slim build, wearing a blue baseball hat with white lettering, and a blue shirt.

He was driving a grey vehicle with no license plate with a long antenna at the back.

Police say the vehicle is described as being similar to a Dodge Challenger.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen a man or vehicle matching the description in the area, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.