Mounties investigating theft of ATV from Rivière-Verte

The Saint Léonard RCMP is investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence in Rivière-Verte earlier this week.

Police describe the ATV as a red Can-Am Renegade 850 EFI with New Brunswick plate number XZ3289 and VIN 3JBMGAU26HJ000192.

A release says the vehicle would have been taken from a garage on Chemin Rivière-Verte overnight between December 4 and 5.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the ATV being moved or driven at that time is asked to contact the Saint Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).