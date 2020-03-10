Mounties investigating theft of snowmobile from Val-Comeau area

The Campbellton RCMP is turning to the public for helping locating a stolen snowmobile.

Police say the black and white 2016 Arctic Cat M800 was taken during the early morning hours of February 23rd after the owner left it on a trail in the Val-Comeau area after it broke down.

The snowmobile has New Brunswick license plate number XZO 099 and vehicle identification number 4UF16SNW5GT105937.

Anybody with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.