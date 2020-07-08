Mounties investigating three occurrences of fraud by way of e-transfer scam in Tracadie

The Tracadie RCMP would like to advise the public of an e-transfer scam in the Acadian Peninsula.

A release states police have received three reports of individuals receiving what appears to be an e-transfer of many since June 29 which resulted in the victims being defrauded over $20,000.

RCMP say by clicking the link to accept the e-transfer, a person unknowingly gives the fraudsters access to their bank accounts and any credit cards that are linked to them.

The fraudsters can then withdraw money and use the credit cards for fraudulent purchases.

Police are advising anyone who has received a similar message and are unaware of who is sending the e-transfer to avoid clicking the link and to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

If you have clicked the link and believe you have been defrauded, please contact your local police, and look out for unauthorized transactions on your accounts and credit cards.

The Tracadie RCMP is continuing to investigate the frauds.