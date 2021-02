A 57-year-old woman is back home after getting lost in the woods in Kingston.

The RCMP says the woman was in mental distress when she failed to return to her residence on Route 850 on Tuesday.

Officers borrowed snowshoes from a neighbour and followed the woman's tracks through deeps snow for about three kilometres through the woods.

Officers found the woman stuck in mud after falling near a creek.

She was taken to hospital and later released.