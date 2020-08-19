Mounties looking for owners of stolen property

The Codiac Regional RCMP is attempting to locate the owners of items recovered by police.

A release states the items, recovered on June 19, 2020, are believed to have been taken sometime between May 1 and June 19 from the Moncton and surrounding area.

Police say 108 items were recovered from a storage facility on Mountain Road and include bathroom faucets, socket sets and various hand and power tools.

(Submitted/RCMP)

As part of its investigation, the RCMP has been trying to locate the owners or the recovered items, some of which have distinctive features.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking anyone who believes they were a victim of theft during that time and are missing items to contact the detachment at 506-857-2400.