Mounties looking to ID suspect in Dieppe armed robbery

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday in Dieppe.

Officers responded around 7:50 p.m. November 15 to a report of an armed robbery at the TD Bank on Regis Street.

A release says a masked male suspect entered the bank with a weapon and demanded cash from an employee before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

RCMP describe the suspect as standing between 5'10" and 6' tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may recognize the person in the photos above, is asked to Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-24000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).