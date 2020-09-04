Mounties looking to return stolen tools to rightful owners

The Codiac Regional RCMP says it has recovered what are believed to be stolen construction tools and equipment from a storage facility in Moncton and wants to locate the rightful owners.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Officers executed a search warrant at a storage facility on Mountain Road as part of an ongoing theft investigation.

Police say approximately 70 power tools were recovered, including a Rigid table saw, hand tools, a generator, extension cords, harnesses and lanyards.

(Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP say a 41-year-old Moncton man was arrested in connection to the investigation on August 9.

He was released from custody and is due in court in November.

Anyone who has had similar items stolen is asked to contact detachment at 506-857-2400.