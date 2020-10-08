Mounties probe theft of antique anvil from Lower Knoxford farm

The RCMP is investigating a break, enter, and theft at a farm in Lower Knoxford.

Police say the break and enter occurred at the farm on Route 560 sometime between August 17th and 22nd.

The farm was unoccupied at the time and police say the only thing taken appears to be a 400-pound antique anvil.

It's described as being black in colour with a pointed end, measuring two feet in length by one foot in height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

