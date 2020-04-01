Mounties probe theft of cargo van, snowmoble from Saint-Quentin residence

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a cargo van and snowmobile stolen from a residence in Saint-Quentin.

Police say the white and black 2002 Chevrolet Express cargo van, with New Brunswick license plate number CTP-772 and VIN number 1GCGG25RX21167637, was stolen from a residence on Querry Street sometime between March 20th and 21st.

The van has a 'Martin Racing' sticker on the hood of the vehicle.

The snowmobile, which was stored in the back of the van, is described as a 1995 Polaris XCR 600 with purple and green stripes, New Brunswick license plate number XN5-367 and VIN number 2436810.

Anybody with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

