Mounties probe theft of dump trailer from Lower Brighton

The RCMP is investigating after a dump trailer was stolen from the Lower Brighton area.

Mounties say the customized dumb trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Lower Brighton Wesleyan Church on Route 105 sometime last Sunday or Monday.

It's described as having New Brunswick license plate number TSG 079 and vehicle identification number NB102138.

It has two axles, is 12 feet in length, with a red toolbox in the front.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the trailer since, is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.