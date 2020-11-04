Mounties probe theft of vehicle, firearms from Saint-Leonard

The RCMP is investigating after a vehicle and several firearms were stolen from a home in Saint-Leonard.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Rue Lapointe on Monday and that the owner witnessed the theft.

It's described as a white 2012 Ford Escape with New Brunswick license plate number JCP 120 and vehicle identification number 1FMCU9D71CKB72779.

Police say there were six firearms all properly stored inside the vehicle including:

Browning X-bolt Medallion .270 with Burris scope,

Browning .270 semi-automatic rifle with Elite scope,

Mossberg .270 with a scope,

An antique .303 rifle,

Savage .22 rifle,

A 20 gauge shotgun.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in the Florenceville area but the driver failed to stop and fled towards Woodstock.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

NB RCMP