Mounties probe theft of vehicle, firearms from Saint-Leonard
The RCMP is investigating after a vehicle and several firearms were stolen from a home in Saint-Leonard.
Police say the vehicle was stolen from a residence on Rue Lapointe on Monday and that the owner witnessed the theft.
It's described as a white 2012 Ford Escape with New Brunswick license plate number JCP 120 and vehicle identification number 1FMCU9D71CKB72779.
Police say there were six firearms all properly stored inside the vehicle including:
- Browning X-bolt Medallion .270 with Burris scope,
- Browning .270 semi-automatic rifle with Elite scope,
- Mossberg .270 with a scope,
- An antique .303 rifle,
- Savage .22 rifle,
- A 20 gauge shotgun.
Officers later spotted the vehicle in the Florenceville area but the driver failed to stop and fled towards Woodstock.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
NB RCMP