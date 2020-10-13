Mounties probing ATV, cooktop theft in Saint-Basile Parish

The West District RCMP is investigating after an ATV and propane cooktop were taken from a Sainte-Basile Parish residence last Thursday.

Police believe the items were taken in the early morning of October 8th from a garage on Chemin Mgr/Monseigneur Lang.

RCMP say the ATV is an orange 1998 Suzuki LTF5 with N.B. licence plate XH7 326 and VIN JSAAM41A8W2107733, while the propane cooktop is made by Moffat, measures approximately 36 inches long by 24 inches deep and is painted black with homemade legs.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Saint-Leonard RCMP detachment at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers.