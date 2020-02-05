Mounties probing break and enter at Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska business

The Saint-Léonard RCMP is asking for the public's help with their investigation into a break and enter at a business in Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska on New Year's Eve.

A release states an individual broke into the Familiprix store on Principale Street around 2:45 a.m. on December 31.

Police say the person failed to get into the cash register and it was confirmed later that day that nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on this incident, or who may have witnessed anyone in the area prior to the break and enter, is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).