Mounties probing break and enters at Coy Lake campground in Upper Gagetown

The Oromocto RCMP is asking for the public's help as they investigate multiple break and enters at the Coy lake campground.

A release says several trailers on the campground off Route 102 were broken into sometime between November 22 and December 6.

Police say a variety of items were taken in the incidents.

Anyone with information on these thefts or who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to call the Oromocto detachment at 506-357-4300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimenb.ca.