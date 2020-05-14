Mounties probing break, enter and theft at New Denmark cottage

The Saint-Léonard RCMP are asking for the public's help as they investigate a break, enter and theft at a cottage in New Denmark earlier this year.

Officers responded shortly before 2:45 p.m. May 7 to a report of a break and enter at the cottage on Hilldale Road in the community.

Police say the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between March 15 and May 7.

A release states an individual or individuals gained entry into the cottage and damaged windows, appliances and furniture.

RCMP say a Samsung television and a Panasonic radio were taken during the incident.

Anyone with information on this break, enter and theft is asked to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP Detachment at 506-473-3137 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).