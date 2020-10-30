Mounties probing break, enter and theft at wastewater management facility

The RCMP are investigating after items including electronics and tools were taken from the wastewater management facility in Esgenoopetitj.

Police say the break and enter occurred at the Micmac Road facility sometime between 2:00 p.m. on October 23rd and 2:40 p.m. October 24th.

RCMP say several items, including 3 widescreen computer monitors, a video recorder and computer were taken from the unoccupied facility.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed suspicious activity or who has information on the stolen items is asked to call the Neguac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.