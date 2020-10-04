Mounties probing Greenfield snowmobile thefts

Police are turning to the public for help locating two snowmobiles stolen from Greenfield between September 19th and 20th.

The first snowmobile is a red 1991 Yamaha Bravo with NB licence plate XC0 787 and VIN 88C000484, and the second as a white late 80's Bombarider Citation.

(Submitted/RCMP)

RCMP believe both were taken from a garage at a home on Hilltop Crescent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP Detachment at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).