Mounties probing rash of break, enter, thefts in Kingston Peninsula area

The RCMP is investigating a rash of break, enters, and thefts into several residences, cottages, and outbuildings in the Kingston Peninsula area.

Mounties say they've received a dozen reports of break, enter, and thefts in the communities of Carters Point, Erbs Cove, Bayswater, Kingston, Kiersteadville and Summerville since September.

In most cases, police say the suspect, or suspects, used forced to gain entry into the properties, which were unoccupied at the time of the thefts.

Some of the stolen items include firearms, generators, money, copper, jewellery, prescription medication, as well as household items and electronics like TVs and cellphones.

Anyone with information is asked to contract the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.