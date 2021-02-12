Mounties probing rash of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles in 8 communities

The Southeast District RCMP is investigating 13 reports of catalytic converter thefts in eight communities since early December 2020.

Police say 33 catalytic converters were stolen overall in at various times of the day and night in Bloomfield, Codys, Four Corners, Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton, Nauwigewauk, Sussex and Welsford.

RCMP say a 40-year old Coles Island man and a 24-year old man from Saint John were arrested on January 25th in connection to two of the thefts and were released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation into the other thefts are continuing, and anyone who has information on the thefts, or is a victim of a recent theft, is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).