Mounties probing suspicious fire at DoT garage in Eel River Crossing

The Campbellton RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure garage in Eel River Crossing on Wednesday morning.

Officers and the Eel River Crossing Fire Department responded around 2:30 a.m. February 12 to the fire at the building on Darlington Street.

Police say the building was badly damaged and several pieces of equipment stored at the facility were destroyed, but there were no injuries.

RCMP say the fire has been deemed suspicious and they are working closely with the New Brunswick Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the exact cause.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the fire, is asked to contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).