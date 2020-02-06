Mounties probing suspicious fire in Zealand

The RCMP is asking for the public's help identifying those responsible for a suspicious fire in Zealand.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. on October 20 to a report of a detached garage on fire at a house on Route 616.

Police believe the blaze started at the rear of the garage, and say the investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

RCMP say a person was witnessed riding a bicycle and carrying a gas tank in the area around 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen the individual, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).