Mounties probing suspicious fires in Albert County

The Riverview RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in their investigation into two suspicious structure fires in Albert County.

Officers responded at around 2:30 p.m. July 31 to a report of two small camps being burnt on a property near Albert Mines Road.

Police say they area is known locally as the Underground Lake Road or Smith Road and access to the area is limited to ATV or by foot.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the fires are connected and were deliberately set sometime between 11:00 a.m. July 30 and 11:00 a.m. July 31.

Anyone with information about these suspicious fires is asked to contact the Riverview RCMP at 506-387-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).