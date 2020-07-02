Mounties probing suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick

The West District RCMP is appealing for public help as they probe a series of suspicious fires in northwestern New Brunswick between June 23 and June 26.

Officers and firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. June 23 to a house fire on Main Street in Linton Corner.

About ninety minutes later, emergency crews responded to a home on fire on Anderson Rood in Aroostook.

Police say both structures were vacant at the time and were gutted by the blazes.

RCMP say they are treating both fires as suspicious and believe they are connected.

Officers and firefighters responded around 3:20 a.m. June 26 to a report of a fire in a wooded area off Route 385 in Oxford.

Police say two camping-trailers and a camp under-construction were completely destroyed.

A release states this fire is also being treated as suspicious, but the RCMP does not believe it is connected to the two structure fires.

The cause of all three fires is being investigated by the Perth-Andover RCMP and the Provincial Fire Marshall's office.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the areas at the time of the fires, or who may have information that can assist in the investigation, to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP Detachment at 506-273-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).