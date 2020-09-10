Mounties probing suspicious transport truck fire in Hartland

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help following a suspicious transport truck fire in Hartland on Tuesday.

Officers responded around 4:00 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Valley Equipment on Mclean Avenue that destroyed an unoccupied transport truck.

Surveillance video photos released by the RCMP show two individuals arriving in a black Dodge Ram with an attached utility trailer carrying tires, shortly before the fire began.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Police say the individuals fled the scene in the same vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or who may have seen the suspect vehicle in the area during the morning hours of September 8 is asked to call the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).