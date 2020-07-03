Mounties probing theft of ATV and utility trailer from Tracy Mills

Police are investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a homemade utility trailer from a residence in Tracy Mills last month.

A release states the ATV is a green 1999 Honda 300 4WD, with a red Hot Wheels sticker on the side.

The ATV has New Brunswick licence plate number XS7 894 and VIN 478TE1525YA202331.

RCMP say the homemade utility trailer does not have a licence plate and measures five feet by three feet.

Police say both items would have been taken from the driveway of a residence on Snow Settlement Road sometime between 6:00 p.m. June 24 and 6:00 a.m. June 25.

Anyone with information on the theft, or who may have seen the ATV or utility trailer since June 24 is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).