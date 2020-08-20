Mounties probing theft of boat and trailer from Dalhousie

The Campbellton RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a boat and trailer stolen earlier this week.

A release states both items were taken from the Dalhousie Regional Marina on Rock Island Road, Dalhousie, sometime between August 17 and the morning hours of August 19.

Police describe the boat as a black and white 2017 Larson 238 BR, with hull identification number 1JL87345J617.

RCMP say the boat was on a silver 2017 Shoreliner LAV55 TBB trailer, with New Brunswick licence plate TSK 197 with vehicle identification number 1MDASAY20HA619460.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boat and trailer, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to call the Campbellton RCMP detachment at 506-789-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).