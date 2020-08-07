Mounties probing theft of construction trailer, tools from Florenceville-Bristol

The West District RCMP is investigating the theft of a construction trailer in Florenceville-Bristol, along with construction tools that were removed from the inside of the trailer.

Police say a dark-coloured SUV hooked onto a construction trailer parked near Shamrock Court shortly after 3:00 a.m. on April 2.

RCMP say the SUV and a sedan were then seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed towards Route 130.

Officers recovered the trailer on a logging road at the end of Curtis Road in the community of Oakland, however the construction tools that were inside the trailer were stolen.

A release states the stolen tools include two air-compressors, several framing nailers, a chop saw, table saw and various cordless tools.

Anyone with information about the theft of the construction trailer or the tools is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).