Mounties searching for boat and trailer taken from Hanwell

The West District RCMP is asking the public for assistance as they search for a boat and trailer stolen from Hanwell.

A release states both items were taken from a storage facility on Timothy Avenue South in the community sometime between May 15 and June 3.

Police describe the boat as a 1990 white Bayliner Sunbridge Ciera Sea Ray, with hull identification number 6C5581 and serial number BP1B20SJB090.

RCMP say the boat was on a 1990 tandem boat trailer, with NB licence plate TAM 424 and VIN 405521BC6LC000024.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boat and trailer, or who may have information about this theft, is asked to call the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).