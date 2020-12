The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a stolen ATV from Central Hainsville.

Mounties say the red 2017 Honda TRX500 was stolen from a camp on a logging road between the communities of Deersdale and Nackawic between August 26th and 27th.

The ATV has New Brunswick license plate number XZ5 986 and vehicle identification number 1HFTE4420H4300875.

Anyone with information's asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.