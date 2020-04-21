Mounties seek individual in connection with several flattened tires in Campbellton

The RCMP is investigating after several tires were flattened in Campbellton over the weekend.

Police say 17 tires were flattened in 11 different locations in the early morning hours last Saturday.

Mounties are looking to speak with a man described as approximately six-feet tall and wearing a ball cap and a dark coat with a light coloured hood.

He's described as having an awkward gait.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.