Mounties seek information on break, enter and theft at Scoudouc construction site

The Shediac RCMP is looking for information from the public to assist in their investigation of a break and enter that occurred at a construction site in Scoudouc in January.

A release says someone broke into two construction storage containers on the construction site on Industrial Drive around 5:20 a.m. on January 10.

Police say numerous construction items were stolen including hand and power tools, a generator, safety gear, and a remote controller for a tower crane.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and witnesses suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).