Mounties seek 'person of interest' in relation to theft from Campbellton store

Mounties are turning to the public for help identifying a person of interest in relation to an incident of theft in Campbellton.

The RCMP says several items were allegedly taken from the Jean Coutu store on Water Street on December 20th.

A surveillance photo shows a woman, described as approximately five feet eight inches tall with long brown hair, entering the store that morning.

Anybody with information, or who may recognize the woman, are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.