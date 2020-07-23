Mounties seek public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

The RCMP is hoping the public can help identify an individual who robbed a Moncton convenience store.

Police say a man entered the Needs Convenience store on Mountain Road armed with a sharp-edged weapon on Wednesday afternoon.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweat pants with multi-coloured sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.