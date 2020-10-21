Mounties seek public's help locating ATV stolen from Saint-Quentin area

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating an ATV stolen from the Saint-Quentin area.

Mounties say the dark grey 2014 Yamaha Raptor 700R was stolen from outside a residence on Rue Bois-Hebert sometime last Thursday or Friday.

The ATV has LED lights in the front and a '700R' sticker on the break light.

It has vehicle identification number 5Y4AM45W0EA300319 and does not have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

