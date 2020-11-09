Mounties seek public's help locating missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating two missing 13-year-old boys from Chamcook.

Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes in the community on November 5th.

The 1990 SAAB 900 convertible the boys were believed to be driving was recovered in Saint John on Sunday.

Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate the boys and believe they may have gained access to another vehicle.

Burns is describe as five-feet-one-inch tall, weighing around 102 pounds with a slim build, medium-length brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Wright is described as being about four-feet-11-inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with long brown hair, and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word 'TAPOUT' on the front, as well as a blue toque.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the youth is asked to contact the RCMP.