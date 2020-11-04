Mounties seek public's help locating missing Miramichi man

RCMP need your help locating a missing man from Miramichi.

Police say 47-year-old David Joseph Kenny was last seen on Micmac Road in Metepenagiag First Nation sometime between October 8th and 14th.

Kenny was reported missing on Monday and, despite several leads, police have been unable to locate him.

He's described as approximately five-feet-six-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds with a slim build, short brown and grey hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kenny's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.