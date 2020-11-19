Mounties seek public's help locating missing Moncton teen

RCMP are turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

Mounties say 14-year-old Chad Forgeron was last seen Tuesday on Echo Drive wearing a a black winter jacket, red Puma hooded sweater, dark coloured pants, and black Nike sneakers with gold trim.

He's described as being approximately five-feet-four-inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Forgeron's whereabouts is asked to Contact the RCMP.