Mounties seek public's help locating missing Moncton woman

The RCMP is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a missing Moncton woman.

Police say 18-year-old Ashley Lorette was last seen near Mountain Road and Connaught Ave. on January 30th.

Despite several leads, police have been unable to locate Lorette and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Lorette is described as five-feet-three-inches tall, around 115 pounds, with long blond hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.