One person has been arrested after Police seized drugs and several firearms during a search of a home in Kedgwick.

The RCMP says officers raided the home on Route 260 last Friday and seized what's believed to be cocaine and drug paraphernalia used for drug-trafficking.

31 firearms were also seized including one that was loaded, and another described as prohibited.

A 50-year-man is scheduled to enter a plea in April.

The investigation is on-going.