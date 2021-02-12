Mounties seize drugs, loaded firearm during search of Upper Tracy residence

Mounties say they've seized various types of drugs and a loaded firearm from a home in Upper Tracy.

The RCMP says officers encountered several hidden compartments during a search of a home on Peltoma Settlement Road on Wednesday.

During the search, police seized what's believed to be crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of dried marijuana, 17 cannabis plants, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and cash, along with a loaded firearm and a prohibited weapon.

A 56-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Upper Tracy, were arrested and later released.

They'll appear in court at a later date.

Officers continue to investigate.