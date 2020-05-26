Mounties turn to public for help finding stolen pickup

The Keswick RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a vehicle stolen from a business in Killarney Road.

Police say the red 2004 Ford F-150 was parked at Envirem Organics Inc. on Highway 140 when it was stolen sometime between May 21st and 22nd.

The pickup has Nova Scotia license plate GDG-011 with vehicle identification number 2FTRF18294CA58723.

It's described as being heavily rusted with a rack on the back.

Anyone with information on the stolen pickup truck is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.