Mounties turn to public for help locating ATV stolen from residence in Tilley
The RCMP is hoping tips from the public will help lead officers to an ATV stolen from outside a home in Tilley.
Police say the red and black 2016 Honda TRX90 was stolen from outside a residence on Currie Road sometime between November 8th and 10th.
The ATV has New Brunswick licence plate number XY7-467 and vehicle identification number JH2TE1822GK400089.
Police say there's a rip on the left side of the seat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.