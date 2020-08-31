Mounties turn to public for help locating missing 59-year-old Moncton man

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton man.

Mounties say 59-year-old Timothy Horseman was reported missing last Thursday.

Police say they've followed up on several leads but have so far been unable to locate Horseman and are concerned for his well-being.

Horsman is described as being five feet seven inches tall, weighing approximately 158 pounds, with white/grey hair and moustache, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Timothy Horsman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.