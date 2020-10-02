Mounties turn to public for help locating missing Dieppe teen

The RCMP needs your help locating a missing Dieppe teen.

Mounties say 15-year-old France Rochon was last seen on Gregoire Street in Dieppe on Tuesday.

She was wearing a large grey hooded sweater, blue and black floral sneakers, and a grey and beige Adidas backpack.

Rochon is described as being five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, and brown hair with red highlights.

Despite several leads, Mounties say they've been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.