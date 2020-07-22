Mounties turn to public for help locating missing Moncton teen

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Moncton teen.

Police say 15-year-old Hailee McLatchy was reported missing last Friday and have been unable to locate her despite several leads.

Mounties believe she may still be in the Moncton area.

McLatchy is described as five feet four inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has blue eyes, blond and red hair, and has piercings on her nose, ears and lower lip.

She was last seen on Elmwood Drive in Moncton wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on McLatchy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.