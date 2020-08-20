Mounties turn to public for help locating Missing Moncton woman

Despite several leads, the RCMP has been unable to locate a missing Moncton woman.

Mounties say 33-year-old Jessica Margaret Fischer was last seen near the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Centre on Universite Avenue in Moncton on Tuesday.

Fischer is described as being five feet four inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream-coloured puffy jacket and a rose-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information about Fischer's whereabouts is asked to call the Codiac Regional RCMP.