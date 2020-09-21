Mounties turn to public for help locating Riverview teen

The RCMP needs your help locating a missing Riverview teen.

Mounties say 17-year-old Nathan Reid Dupuis was last seen riding his bicycle near the Suffolk Street area in Riverview on Friday.

Dupuis is described as being around six-feet-three-inches tall, with a slim build, brown eyes, and shaggy, medium-length blond hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoody and has a tattoo of a an engine piston and spark plug on his right forearm.

His bicycle is a grey coloured Nakamura brand with light blue lettering.

Anyone with information on Nathan Reid Dupuis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.