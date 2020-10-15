Mounties turn to public for help locating stolen side-by-side

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a stolen side-by-side.

Police say the 2012 Polaris XP was stolen from a camp on a gravel road in the Poliok area near the Nackawic exit sometime between October 1st and 9th.

It's described as having a camo design, with New Brunswick licence plate XV3262 and vehicle identification number 4XARH50A2CB450819.

It has a Pelican box in the cargo bed and an LED light bar on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.