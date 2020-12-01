Mounties urge public to be vigilant following rash of thefts in Moncton area

The RCMP is warning citizens to lock their vehicles and to keep valuables out of sight after fielding dozens of calls about thefts from vehicles since October.

The RCMP says officers have received 87 complaints since October 1st of vehicles being broken into and vehicle thefts in the Moncton, Riverview, and Dieppe areas.

In most cases, Mounties say the incidents took place in large parking lots, such as at the mall or at hotels and apartment buildings.

Police say vehicles being targeted include those that have been locked, or unlocked with valuables left inside.

Mounties say sometimes keys were even left in the ignition.

A news release Monday says the culprit, or culprits have been getting into the vehicles by smashing a window.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, the RCMP urges citizens to be vigilant and:

Do not leave any valuables inside your vehicle when leaving it unattended. If you have to leave the vehicle, bring your valuables inside or store them in the trunk.

Always make sure to lock your doors and never leave your keys inside the vehicle.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

RCMP S/Sgt. Patricia Levesque says such steps can reduce your chances of falling victim to crimes of opportunity.

Levesque urges the public to report any suspicious activity witnessed in parking lots or in their neighbourhoods.

Anyone with information about a theft, or if you've been the victim of a theft and have not yet reported it to the police, you're asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.